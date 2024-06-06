Black Panther star has a promising update on I Am Legend 2 and says he's "really excited" to film with Will Smith

Michael B. Jordan has a promising update on I Am Legend 2 – and says he can't wait to "get in front of the camera" with co-star Will Smith.

"We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par," Jordan told People . "It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with [Smith]. Being somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited."

A sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic action thriller was first announced back in March 2022, with screenwriter Akiva Goldsman returning to pen the sequel's script. Francis Lawrence helmed the first movie, but a director for the follow-up has yet to be announced. Smith and Jordan will both produce.

I Am Legend follows Robert Neville (Smith), a US Army virologist, living a solitary life in New York City after a virus wipes out most of humanity and turns the rest into vampiric mutants. Neville is immune to the virus, though, and is working on a cure. The original cut of the movie (spoiler) ends with Neville's death, but the sequel will take the alternate ending of the DVD – and the novel on which the film is based – in which he lived, as canon.

As for Jordan, his next project is a horror movie from Creed and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The cast of the movie, which is currently untitled, also includes Delroy Lindo, Jack O'Connell, and Hailee Steinfeld.

Coogler's untitled movie will hit the big screen on March 7, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest movie release dates at a glance.