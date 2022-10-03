Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown releases graphic novel trailer for Mycroft's Dangerous Game

Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown has debuted a trailer for the Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game (opens in new tab) graphic novel, written by Mickey George, drawn by Giorgia Sposito, and colored by Enrica Angiolini, based on the Enola Holmes novels by Nancy Springer.

The graphic novel will take place after the first Enola Holmes film and before the anticipated sequel (which are also based on Springer's work), with a new story that bridges events between the two movies.

In Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game, the titular teen detective will attempt to solve her brother Mycroft's disappearance. He's been kidnapped by a group of anarchists, and Enola hopes to both return him home safely and also find something precious to her that he stole.

But Enola won't be teaming up with her other brother, Sherlock, to solve this mystery. Instead she'll work with Lord Tewkesbury and houseless boy named Shag as she tries to uncover the anarchists' winding and nefarious plot.

Check out the trailer posted by Brown below.

(Image credit: Legendary Comics YA)

After she finds her brother in Mycroft's Dangerous Game, Enola will look for another missing person in Enola Holmes 2, when she opens her own detective agency and a penniless girl asks Enola to find her missing sister. Enola and Sherlock soon discover their current cases are connected, pushing them together to unravel a conspiracy.

Enola Holmes 2 will be available on Netflix November 4.

And before the sequel movie is available to stream, you can watch the first movie and pick up the graphic novel, Enola Holmes: Mycroft's Dangerous Game, which will be available October 11.

Her case-solving prowess puts Enola Holmes in league with some of the best powerless superheroes of all time.