Henry Cavill to play Sherlock opposite Millie Bobby Brown's Enola Holmes in new Netflix movie

Elementary, my dear Netflix. The streaming service appears to have cracked the code when it comes to knowing exactly what we want to watch. First Tiger King; now Enola Holmes – a detective movie starring Millie Bobby Brown as the child sister of the iconic Sherlock Holmes. Henry Cavill will be donning a deerstalker as the iconic detective, while there’s another name that might just whet the appetite: Helena Bonham Carter.

The new Sherlock Holmes movie will be an adaptation Nancy Springer’s book series The Enola Holmes Mysteries, which features Enola, sister of Sherlock and Mycroft, hunting for her missing mother after she disappears on Enola’s 16th birthday. Bobby Brown will star as Enola with Cavill as Sherlock.

Outside of that premise, not much is known about the upcoming Netflix movie. It’s simply “coming soon” and the cast also includes Bonham Carter and Peaky Blinders actor Sam Claflin. As if it couldn’t get any more British, it’s also being directed by Harry Bradbeer, who helmed all 12 episodes of Fleabag.

In fact, this might be the next time we see Henry Cavill or Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix. Cavill is set to return as Geralt in The Witcher season 2, though that has paused production for the time being. Stranger Things season 4, meanwhile, had only partially filmed scenes and completed table reads before the COVID-19 pandemic and is still without a release date.

