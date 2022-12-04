England vs Senegal live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

The African champions await Gareth Southgate's men as England take on Senegal on Sunday in this massive World Cup 2022 knockout stage fixture.

The Three Lions chartered a professional passage through Group B as winners, with two convincing wins and hard-fought draw, but they now face a tricky task as they look to get past an unpredictable Lions of Teranga side. Read on as we explain all your options for how to watch an England vs Senegal live stream and get the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere.

Despite missing star man Sadio Mane, Aliou Cisse’s men finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands thanks to a steely 2-1 victory over Ecuador in their final pool match.

Perhaps not as clinical as Mane, Watford winger Ismaila Sarr has looked a constant threat for the Senegalese and will likely prove a handful for Harry Maguire and co.

Southgate meanwhile has the dilemma of choosing his starting line up, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden both staking a decent claim for a place in the starting line up with their goal-scoring exploits in England's 3-0 win over Wales last Tuesday.

To watch all of today's action, be sure to read our guide on how to watch an England vs Senegal live stream, including what TV channels and services you'll need – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your games console as well.

Watch an England vs Senegal live stream online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when the Canada vs Morocco live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access your England vs Senegal live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch an England vs Senegal live stream online in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV

Viewers based in the UK looking to cheer on their team can watch England vs Senegal on free-to-air ITV One. Coverage starts at 6pm GMT ahead of a 7pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, December 4. That also means you can live stream for free via ITV's new on-demand streaming service, ITVX (opens in new tab). ITVX is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access ITVX content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch an England vs Senegal live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) FS1

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch an England vs Senegal live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT on FS1 and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services, however, that includes FOX and FS1. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FS1. But best of all, right now Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch an England vs Senegal live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including this Round of 16 clash between England vs Senegal at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch an England vs Senegal live stream in Australia