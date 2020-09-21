Emmys 2020 winners: the full list as Schitt’s Creek, Succession, and Watchmen win big

The Emmys 2020 winners have been announced and, thankfully, there's very little in the way of controversy this year. While Game of Thrones season 8 may have picked up its fair share of gongs in 2019, it's some of the best shows of late last year that stand triumphant this time around: Schitt's Creek landed a clean sweep for comedy, while Watchmen and Succession took home multiple Emmys across several categories.

For a look at those wins, as well as every other category, here is our full list of Emmys 2020 winners.

Emmys 2020 winners: the full list

Outstanding lead actor in a limited TV series or movie

Jeremy Irons (Watchmen)

Hugh Jackman (Bad Education)

Paul Mescal (Normal People)

Jeremy Pope (Hollywood)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True) WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a limited TV series or movie

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Regina King (Watchmen) WINNER

Octavia Spencer (Self Made)

Kerry Washington (Little Fires Everywhere)

Supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Dylan McDermott (Hollywood)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen) WINNER

Jovan Adepo (Watchmen)

Louis Gossett Jr. (Watchmen)

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America) WINNER

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Margo Martindale (Mrs. America)

Jean Smart (Watchmen)

Holland Taylor (Hollywood)

Tracey Ullman (Mrs. America)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek) WINNER

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) WINNER

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Mahershala Ali (Ramy)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Sterling K. Brown (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

William Jackson Harper (The Good Place)

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) WINNER

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

D'Arcy Carden (The Good Place)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) WINNER

Yvonne Orji (Insecure)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jason Bateman (Ozark

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Zendaya (Euphoria) WINNER

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) WINNER

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid's Tale)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Supporting actress in a drama series

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Julia Garner (Ozark) WINNER

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale)

Outstanding reality/competition series

The Masked Singer

Nailed It

RuPaul's Drag Race WINNER

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding variety talk series

Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver WINNER

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding limited series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen WINNER

Outstanding comedy series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

Schitt's Creek WINNER

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding drama series