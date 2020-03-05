Embrace the retro gamer within you with this Gamecube controller for Switch - and save 25%

Because I'm sure we can all agree that the Gamecube was fantastic (we won't be taking questions at this time), you may be interested to hear that a very cool Gamecube-themed pad is the best cheap Nintendo Switch controller offering we've seen in a while. These officially-licensed handsets from PowerA bring the classic design back with a Nintendo Switch twist; they're almost identical to the originals but throw in bonus motion control, Bluetooth for wireless use, and subtle extra buttons to make it compatible with today's games. I kinda love it.

Amazon's selling the iconic purple wireless controller for $36.99 instead of $50, saving you $13. It's not the only Gamecube controller for Switch on sale right now, though - there's plenty of designs to choose from. For example, the silver version has been discounted to $39.99 and a special Pikachu edition is just $35.99 (a saving of $14 overall).

We've had the chance to go hands-on with a couple of PowerA controllers, and they're great devices with accurate, responsive controls. Although they're not as good as the official Nintendo Switch Pro Controller , they're also one hell of a lot cheaper. Throw in this retro aesthetic and you've got a winning combination on your hands.

Gamecube controller for Switch

Gamecube wireless Switch controller (Silver) | $39.99 on Amazon (save $10)

The silver version of the Gamecube PowerA controller is also on offer - a solid saving of $10 is the USP for this deal. View Deal

Gamecube wireless Switch controller (Pikachu) | $39.99 on Amazon (save $14)

This controller is so freakin' cute. It's also $14 less than normal, saving you lots on a great controller.View Deal

Gamecube wireless Switch controller (Black) | $41.57 on Amazon (save $8.42)

It may not save you quite as much as the other offers, but you're still getting a reduction here. View Deal

Besides the ample nostalgia they offer, these Gamecube controllers for Nintendo Switch are very handy Nintendo Switch accessories to have in your arsenal - their more traditional layout is a good fit for games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or The Witcher 3 on Switch .