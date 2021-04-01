Elder Scrolls Online is free for a few days on all platforms

The Elder Scrolls Online is free-to-play for a limited time on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia.

The promotion gives access to The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited base game as well as the 2017 Morrowind expansion based in Vvardenfell, from now until Tuesday, April 13 at 10am EDT. Newcomers can pick from four of Elder Scrolls Online's original classes and explore 23 different zones before they've run the free trial dry. Of course, whatever progress you make on your free account carries over to the paid version if you decide to stick with it.

Speaking of which, it's as good a time as ever to dive into ZeniMax Online's MMO. If you like the free trial, you'll probably enjoy the three available chapters taking you to different parts of the world to tackle various threats. Greymoor launched in June of last year to headline a year's worth of Skyrim-related content, and before that there was Elsweyr and Summerset, each with their own distinct regions, dungeons, and questlines. Wherever you start, you can choose to jump over to those areas at will, provided you own the expansions.

The cool thing about the free trial is that you can also skip straight to the latest content hitting the game by downloading the free Flames of Ambition base game DLC, which kicks off the current Gates of Oblivion year-long saga. Then, if you decide to keep going, you can get the Blackwood chapter expansion in June and start your Elder Scrolls Online adventure with Oblivion and then work backwards through the rest of the expansions if you choose.

Need any more convincing? We ranked Elder Scrolls Online as one of the best MMORPGs to play in 2021.