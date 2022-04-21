Elder Scrolls Online devs are feeling the pressure for High Isle

The developers of Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle are feeling the pressure, as the new expansion will be vastly different in terms of tone and location.

Play Magazine interviewed the creative director of ESO, Rich Lambert, who “knew [they] wanted to do something that looked and felt very different than anything [they've] done in the past” with High Isle. The islands surrounding the Systres Archipelago have been mentioned a few times in previous Elder Scrolls games, as they are near the region of Summerset, but now players will finally be able to explore them.

Previously, ESO expansions have been based in areas featured in the main game series, such as Skyrim or Black Marsh, with epic tales that include the deities, the Daedra, wanting to destroy Tamriel. Lambert felt it was time “to tell a story that wasn’t this kind of cosmic threat that we’ve been telling over the years.”

High Isle is home to the Bretons: a half-human and half-elf race, who are very hierarchical in nature, which lends itself to a perfect setting for political strife. Thus, the story will focus on the cutthroat world of politics, with the players' endgame being to end the legendary Three Banners War and the Ascendant Order. Due to it being inspired by the Mediaeval period, players will see their fair share of knights, and fight on tournament grounds. Lambert says, by no means, will the game be “mundane or boring”.

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle will also feature a fun new card game called Tales of Tribute, and the return of some fan-favorite characters, along with Spanish language support. The expansion will launch on June 6 on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

