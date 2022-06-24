Elden Ring will get more updates even as Miyazaki moves onto a new game

Elden Ring will receive more updates, even as its chief creator and game director moves on to other projects.

Japanese publication 4Gamer (opens in new tab) has published their extensive interview with FromSoftware president and Elden Ring game director Hidetaka Miyazaki. In the interview, Miyazaki confirms that Elden Ring would continue to receive updates, as it has done since launch earlier this year in February.

When asked what would happen concerning Elden Ring going forward, Miyazaki answered that "updates to Elden Ring will continue to be made." That's pretty clear confirmation that we could be in for more updates, although what these updates could potentially contain isn't clear right now. It's worth noting we've seen the likes of both simple balance adjustments and brand new questlines added to Elden Ring via post-launch updates.

It's interesting to note that Elden Ring's development continues while Miyazaki moves onto other projects. Elsewhere in the interview, the Elden Ring director reveals that he's actually already moved on to spearheading another project at FromSoftware, but doesn't reveal any additional details about the game.

What we do know is that one title at FromSoftware is in the "final stages" of development, according to Miyazaki. What this project is also isn't clear, because FromSoftware has never before commented on the existence of other projects outside of Elden Ring, but right now at least, Miyazaki's pretty forthright about revealing that the Japanese developer has "multiple projects" on the go.

