Elden Ring unlikely to release before March 2022

Elden Ring probably won’t be releasing before April 2022 based on financial forecasts for the owners.

Kadowa Corp, the parent company of Elden Ring developer FromSoftware, has just published its earnings forecast (first spotted by TweakTown ) for the next financial year, which runs from now until the end of March 2022. Interestingly, Kadowa Corp is predicting relatively low earnings over the next year, with projections showing a 15.8% drop in profits over the next 12 months.

This heavily suggests that Elden Ring will not be launching within the next 12 months. Elden Ring is a hugely anticipated AAA title, thanks to the fact that it's being written by Game of Thrones' author Geroge R.R. Martin and being made by Dark Souls and Bloodborne developer FromSoftware. Considering the pedigree of both parties, it's almost certainly going to sell well, so it's highly unlikely that Kadowa would be predicting such mediocre sales results for its gaming division if it was expecting the game to release during this financial year.

We haven’t heard much from Elden Ring since it was first announced back at E3 2019, and FromSoftware fans are clamoring for any morsels of information they can dig up. We’ve seen “leaked” footage drop a couple of times, including a six second clip of Elden Ring that was uncovered a few days ago, although this turned out to be an up-and-coming game designer’s graduation thesis.

E3 2021 is just around the corner though, so we’re hoping that we’ll finally get a proper look at Elden Ring this June.