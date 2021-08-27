Elden Ring screenshots show mounted combat, a strange ritual, and more

A set of new Elden Ring screenshots are making the rounds after FromSoftware briefly pulled back the curtain on its hotly anticipated open-world action game.

Gamescom Opening Night Live producer and host Geoff Keighley (among others) shared the pictures earlier today, giving us a fresh look at several previously unseen elements of the game. One of the most striking images depicts an example of mounted combat - with the hero seated atop their horse, wielding a twin-bladed polearm as they face down a terrifying dragon. The waxing moon and a strange luminescent tree cast ethereal light over the nocturnal scene, lending the whole image a fantastical vibe that wouldn't be out of place in a particularly well-crafted blacklight poster.

Surprise! Here are new images from @ELDENRING I promised #gamescom wasn't over yet...Earlier this week @fromsoftware_pr kindly showed me and a few others over 16 minutes of raw gameplay footage on PC. Game is on track for January 21, 2022 release. The Godrick boss fight 😯 pic.twitter.com/KgwC5U8te5August 27, 2021 See more

Other images in the set show a hero rushing into combat against a giant spellcaster while dual-wielding what looks to be a rapier and some kind of wooden-hafted weapon; a collared supplicant practicing a magic ritual at an altar surrounded by human bones; and a pair of nightmarish, robotic-looking foes who have giant chained blades instead of arms. You know, the usual frightening yet beautiful FromSoftware things.

Unfortunately, the new screenshots have not been accompanied by any new public gameplay footage of Elden Ring in action, so we'll just have to imagine what all of this looks like in action. Keighley did note that Elden Ring is still "on track" for its previously announced release date of January 21, 2022.