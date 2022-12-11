Elden Ring players have decided Runebears are not worth fighting

Elden Ring players have decided that the game's ferocious Runebears are not worth fighting, along with the Revenant, the Magma Wyrm, and yes, even the "dreaded Dragonfly".

In a thread (opens in new tab) on Elden Ring (opens in new tab)'s subreddit - which has since had over 7,000 upvotes and hundreds of replies - players nominated the enemies they "suck at fighting" (or think are "not worth killing; you can decide what the distinction is), starting off with Runebears.

Other enemies on the community's shit list include the all the "big" creatures - "big bird, big lobster/crayfish, big dog, and big octopus"; even the big flowers get a vote - the Albinaurics "with the black stuff all over themselves", Wormfaces, Runebears, Abductor Virgins, Hands, Marionettes, and last but not least, the Red Wolf (all versions, it seems).

I was delighted to see my personal nomination, the humble crows, was not forgotten - I hate those things! (thanks, TheGamer (opens in new tab)).

Elden Ring players have been blown away by a late starter who's somehow reached the Godskin Apostle without understanding a basic function of the game: fast travel (opens in new tab).

When the community members casually responded that all the player had to do was "teleport out", they responded with: "Oh my god I didn’t even know that was a thing. Thank you".

It kicked off a wider conversation about how some players were several hours into the game without understanding other key features, too.

"I managed to get to Margit without sitting at the Grace to meet Melina. I just thought it was like Bloodborne and I'd need to attempt a boss before I could level up... that was fun," said one (opens in new tab).

"I didn’t know you could sprint for my entire first playthrough. I even knew I could climb up and down ladders faster. I felt real stupid when I realized," added another (opens in new tab), whilst someone else admitted that they'd gone all the way to the Capitol before they realized you could leve up your flask.

