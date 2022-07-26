Elden Ring player vows to beat Malenia every day with a new build until DLC is announced

An Elden Ring player has vowed to beat Malenia with a different build every day until DLC is announced. That’s beside the fact that DLC has yet to even be confirmed for the RPG.

Redditor JPNBusinessman has already been getting the better Malenia each day for 28 days straight at the time of writing, though they've been mixing it up with a different build to keep things fresh until DLC hopefully arrives.

Yes, this does have shades of ‘Let Me Solo Her,’ the legendary Elden Ring player that beat Malenia on behalf of other players struggling with the boss. So popular were they with the Elden Ring community that publisher Bandai Namco sent them a goddamn, real-life sword earlier this month to commemorate the 1000th time they beat Malenia.

As for JPNBusinessman, though, they’re doing this for a specific reason, other than just being plain old fun. Kotaku (opens in new tab)interviewed the person behind JPNBusinessman earlier this month, delving into who they are, why this challenge came about, and what they’re doing to keep the fights fresh every time they face off against the imposing boss.

As for Elden Ring DLC, there’s never actually been a hint from developer FromSoftware that the game would receive any post-launch content, as we previously mentioned. Yes, the developer has added new questline events through post-launch patches, but it’s never discussed the possibility of any significant expansions to the game. The likes of Dark Souls and Bloodborne might’ve received DLC expansions, but there’s no indication Elden Ring will follow suit.

