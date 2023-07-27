Elden Ring patch 1.10 launches today after maintenance

Elden Ring patch 1.10 will be deployed later today on July 27.

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware announced earlier today that Elden Ring would be pulled offline for a grand total of three hours for maintenance. At the end of this maintenance, which stretches across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms alike, there'll be a brand new patch to download.

The #ELDENRING servers will undergo maintenance today, July 27 to deploy patch 1.10.This update contains balance & gameplay adjustments and bug fixes. Maintenance will begin at 0:00 PDT | 09:00 CEST | 16:00 JST and last 3 hours on all platforms. Thank you for your patience.

The new patch should be limited to "balance and gameplay adjustments and bug fixes," going from the tweet above. So don't expect there to be a whopping great teaser for the forthcoming Elden Ring DLC in The Lands Between all of a sudden when the patch drops.

It's a little surprising that FromSoftware is still working on balance adjustments for Elden Ring, over a year and a half after the game originally launched. There must be something seriously out of whack in an area like PvP combat, or some such matter, for the developer to step in after all this time, but there's also a chance that this Elden Ring patch is laying groundwork for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

The text of the tweet above sort of hints at maintenance being done to the Elden Ring servers as well during the downtime. If you're still ploughing through The Lands Between with friends online, or taking down enemies in the grand Colosseum, then this new update should make life a little easier for you.

So far at least, we've heard nothing about the new Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, since it was originally announced earlier this year. It doesn't look like that's about to change, today at least.

