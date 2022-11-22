Elden Ring is the Ultimate Game of the Year at the 2022 Golden Joystick Awards

Elden Ring has won the Ultimate Game of the Year Award at this year's Golden Joysticks - and, let's face it, are you surprised?

2022 has essentially been dominated by FromSoftware's latest title, with Elden Ring taking the studio's challenging gameplay formula to an open-world setting for the first time.

This is Elden Ring's fourth award win of the evening at this year's Golden Joystick Awards, with the title also taking home the gongs for Best Visual Design, Best Multiplayer Game, and Critics' Choice.

The full list of nominees for this year's Ultimate Game of the Year award was as follows:

In our Elden Ring review from Joel Franey, we could believe how much it was " both a refinement and evolution of the Dark Souls formula, presenting an expansive world that's as hostile as it is inviting", before admitting that "suffering has never been as much fun".

"When Elden Ring hits the rails, the momentum carries it forward and refuses to slow down. My peaks of rage at being stomped on by towering titans never stopped being fun despite that, with that very particular form of masochistic joy you get from wrestling with FromSoftware games. It might not be as groundbreaking as its inspirations, but taken on its own terms, Elden Ring might be the best of its brethren - and that's something I'm still struggling to believe has actually happened."

