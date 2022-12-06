When is the Elden Ring DLC Colosseum update?

The Elden Ring DLC Colosseum update will be released on December 7th 2022, and will add free PVP for all players who already own the game. Past updates have all been released around mid-morning, so we can expect the Colosseum update to be playable at a similar time. Read on for everything we know about the free Elden Ring Colosseum update release date and times, including schedules for PT, ET and GMT players.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Elden Ring Colosseum update release date has officially been announced as launching on December 7th 2022, meaning that the announcement was only 24 hours prior to the update itself!

Previous updates to the game have generally launched in the late-to-mid-morning by the standards of GMT. While it's not been confirmed that this will be the case for the Colosseum update, if this trend continues players will have a short period prior when the game cannot be played online owing to online maintenance (likely about an hour or two), before the update is officially live and playable. Expect this to trigger at roughly the following times, give or take an hour:

GMT/UTC: 10:00 AM

10:00 AM ET: 5:00 AM

5:00 AM PT: 2:00 AM

2:00 AM JST: 19:00 PM

19:00 PM CEST: 11:00 AM

Again, this is purely following previous update times, and has not been confirmed by FromSoftware, but it's worth paying attention to. Just ensure that your console or platform is turned on and any patches are downloaded comfortably before the update hits to play as early as possible, and make sure you know all the Elden Ring Colosseum locations available to you!