Eiza González denies being cast as Elektra in Daredevil: Born Again

Eiza González will not be joining Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again, as the actor denies rumors that she's been cast as Elektra and addresses the negative reactions to those rumors.

González tweeted (opens in new tab): "I feel like I’m just gonna get it out of the way because, One I’m confused as for the amount of hate over this and two I feel like it saves people energy. No I’m not cast as Elektra in Daredevil I have already a on going series exclusivity contract to 3 Body Problem. Ur welcome."

She added: "I’d appreciate if I could live free of negative ill intended messages about me playing/stealing? a role that I don’t even know about. Thank you and wishing you all the best.

"Hopefully I’ll get to play a cool superhero at one point of my career and it will be tons of fun and I’d be honored to be even considered. Meanwhile, I’ll be watching Daredevil and sending that cast all the love."

Elektra appeared in season 2 of Netflix's Daredevil series, part of The Defenders Saga, played by Élodie Yung. Jennifer Garner took on the role in 2003's Daredevil movie starring Ben Affleck. In Marvel comics, the character is a violent and dangerous assassin and a love interest of Matt Murdock.

González will instead be starring in The Three-Body Problem, an upcoming Netflix sci-fi show from the showrunners of Game of Thrones. Based on the Chinese novel of the same name by Liu Cixin, the show is set in a future where humanity discovers we aren't alone in the universe and must prepare for the arrival of an alien force from a distant world.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in spring 2024.