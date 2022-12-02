"Egregious" Destiny 2 errors and matchmaking issues will be fixed soon, Bungie says

Destiny 2 is currently a tad underwater as developer Bungie investigates server errors and matchmaking issues.

Bungie acknowledged what it describes as "egregious" error codes as well as server and matchmaking issues plaguing Destiny 1 and 2, and assured players that it's currently working on a solution to be pushed through soon.

"The issue causing server, matchmaking, and egregious error codes has been identified and a fix is being implemented," reads a tweet (opens in new tab) from Bungie. "Destiny 1 and 2 will be brought back online soon. Standby for updates.

The issue causing server, matchmaking, and egregious error codes has been identified and a fix is being implemented. Destiny 1 and 2 will be brought back online soon. Standby for updates.December 2, 2022 See more

It's hard to imagine any Destiny player being unhappy about Bungie fixing these issues, but it seems quite a few players are enjoying the fact that, while matchmaking appears to be down, they're able to run solos on typically multiplayer-only content. Some folks want the single-player option to be added permanently.

"Just completed 3 blind well tier 3s solo cause there was no one else there. Should be a permanent thing to at least have the option to solo," said @Slasherplayz. (opens in new tab) It was actually quite fun."

"I've been running solo Nightfalls and Strikes all afternoon, been absolutely fantastic," said another Twitter user (opens in new tab). "Please fix the server problems but leave matchmaking turned off until Tuesday pretty please, it's bliss running vanguard stuff solo," they added.

While we wait for a resolution here, you can check out Bungie's list of Destiny 2 Exotic weapon changes. A lot of them are fairly underwhelming, but the bizarre buff to the heavy sniper rifle Whisper of the Worm seems bafflingly pointless.

Hey, have you heard Assassin's Creed is coming to Destiny 2 (and vice-versa?)