Edie Falco filmed her Avatar 2 scenes so long ago that she thought the movie already came out and flopped

Edie Falco has admitted she forgot all about Avatar: The Way of Water after filming her scenes four years ago. After not hearing anything about the sequel's reception, she told the US talk show The View (opens in new tab) that she thought maybe it had flopped.

"I saw the first one when it was out," she explained. "The second Avatar I shot four years ago. I’ve been busy and doing stuff. Somebody mentioned Avatar and I thought, 'Oh, I guess it came out and it didn’t do very well because I didn’t hear anything about it.' It happens. Someone recently said, 'Avatar is coming out,' and I said, 'Oh, it hasn’t come out yet?' I will never work again because I said that…"

Falco plays General Frances Ardmore, who is the military commander in charge of Pandora in the sequel. However, The Sopranos star admitted she was disappointed her character was not one of the Na'vi, nor an Avatar. "I wanted to be blue," she added. "I was excited I’d be blue and very tall. I didn’t get either of those things."

The movie received mixed reviews from critics but has been proving popular with audiences. Per Deadline (opens in new tab), the sequel grossed $441.6 million in its first three days worldwide, which was only slightly below predictions.

Falco will be returning for Cameron’s upcoming Avatar sequels after the director shot the second and third movies back-to-back. The as-yet-untitled third movie will be out in theaters on December 20, 2024.

