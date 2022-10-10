Edgerunners-inspired Cyberpunk 2077 mod finally gives players proper Cyberpsychosis

A Cyberpunk 2077 modder has built a system to instil the dreaded Cyberpsychosis in the player. Warning: there are spoilers for Cyberpunk Edgerunners here!

Over on NexusMods (opens in new tab), a new entry called 'Wannabe Edgerunner - A Simple Cyberpsychosis Mod' was uploaded last week. Taking inspiration from the recent Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime spin-off on Netflix, the mod installs a 'Humanity' system for player character V, where they suffer from Cyberpsychosis if they install too many mods.

"Adds new stat - Humanity, which depends on installed cyberware, Berserk/Sandevistan usages and committed kills," the mod's description reads. "Each implant decreases your Humanity permanently while installed, cyberware usages and enemy kills decrease it temporarily so you can restore it after getting "Rested" effect. You can track your current Humanity value via Cyberware menu screen or with a new widget which will appear above the player's HP bar."

In short, the mod wants to reflect the horrific side effects of installing too many Cyberware mods, which we see take effect in Cyberpunk Edgerunners' protagonist David Martinez towards the conclusion of the anime. Those who have effectively lost their humanity to Cyberpsychosis can also be found and fought throughout Cyberpunk 2077's Night City (check out our Cyberpunk 2077 Cyberpsycho Sighting locations guide if you've missed them).

The new mod evens adds Neuroblockers, which we see Martinez and other Edgerunners characters use sparingly in several episodes as a way to temporarily prevent the effects of Cyberpsychosis. Just like in the anime though, the Neuroblockers are only a temporary measure for holding the permanent effects of Cyberpsychosis at bay.

Perhaps we'll see more of the Cyberpsychosis feature in the newly-announced Cyberpunk 2077 sequel Orion, which will be in development across three studios in the near future.

After the success of Edgerunners and several months of patches - has the world finally forgiven Cyberpunk 2077?