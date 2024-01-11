The name of Echo's crime gang is a Marvel comics deep cut with links to Daredevil season 3

Comic book fans were quick to notice that Marvel's newest series Echo contains a Daredevil universe deep cut.

Warning: mild Echo spoilers below!

In Echo episode 3, Henry's skating rink is overthrown by thugs who are determined to capture Maya, who has a bounty on her head, and return her to Kingpin. The group of thugs in question is known as the Black Knife Cartel, which is a deep cut from the Daredevil comic book universe.

The Black Knife Cartel made their first and only appearance in 2017's Bullseye #2. The cartel, led by a sadistic drug lord named Teodor Zarco, supplied weapons to every criminal organization in the United States. At the end of Bullseye #2, Teodor is killed by Bullseye and the cartel hasn't appeared in a Marvel comic since.

Bullseye, aka Benjamin Poindexter, first appeared back in 1976 in Daredevil #131. The ruthless killer, who possesses the ability to turn anything into a lethal projectile, would go on to become a major antagonist in The Punisher and Thunderbolts. Bullseye also became the main antagonist in season 3 of Netflix's Daredevil, and was played by Wilson Bethel.

In Echo, the gang is affiliated with Kingpin – and it's Kingpin who ultimately calls them off, letting Maya know that, despite shooting him point blank in the face, he's still alive.

All five episodes of Echo are streaming now on Disney Plus and Hulu. You may need to adjust your settings to TV-MA. For more, check out our Echo ending explained, Echo powers explained, or read more about the Echo post-credits scene.