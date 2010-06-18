E3 2010: Gran Turismo's rollover crashes are lame (video)

Gran Turismo 5 has got another new trailer (honestly, we've lost count), this time 'showing off' the game's spectacular crashes. We've put that in inverted commas because they don't seem to be worth crowing about whatsoever.

Sure, the cars flip right over, which is something never before seen in the series, but there's no debris from the cars themselves. You might get a dent here or a scratch texture there, but in general the cars remain their usual showroom selves throughout - and that's just not good enough. Especially when you've got the likes of GRID or DiRT 2 looking just as impressive but also featuring spectacular damage modelling. Check it out and see what you think:

At least the game has a firm release date of November 2. Which possibly means nothing. We're still excited for the game, as it can only be the best racing game ever made seeing as Polyphony has spent literally years perfecting it. But things like the above video do make us wonder...

