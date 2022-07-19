Dying Light 2 datamine reveals "Gladiator-themed" story DLC

A recent Dying Light 2 datamine has revealed potential "Gladiator-themed" story DLC which is reportedly set in an opera house.

As shared on Reddit (opens in new tab), the recent Dying Light v1.4.0 patch contains traces of story DLC which is apparently called 'Opera.' According to a video by Bub (opens in new tab) - who originally shared the datamined files - the DLC is "Gladiator-themed" and contains both a new story as well as the usual zombie slashing and parkour you’d expect from Dying Light.

The datamine also contained a few other interesting details about the potential DLC. According to the same Reddit post, major events will take place in the DLC and will be based in an opera house called 'Opera Astrid' as well as its surrounding areas. The datamine also found two different endings, 2,000 pieces of dialog, new 3D models, storyboards, and much more.

You can see all of this evidence of the supposed 'Opera' DLC in Bub’s video below.

Dying Light 2 was originally released in February of this year, and as of April 2022 had sold 5 million copies , so it’s no surprise that developer Techland has plans to keep the game going for as long as possible.

Earlier this year, Techland told fans of the zombie action-adventure game to "expect the unexpected" with Dying Light 2 DLC. Following this, lead designer on Dying Light 2 Tymon Smektała also said that Dying Light 2's upcoming story-driven DLC will "positively surprise people" which sounds about right for DLC set in an opera house.

We’ve had several smaller add-ons for the game, with the most recent being the 1.4.0 update which added a photo mode and a free gameplay chapter.