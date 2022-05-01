Dying Light 2's upcoming story-driven DLC will "positively surprise people"

Dying Light 2's upcoming DLC packs will "positively surprise people".

That's according to Dying Light 2 's lead designer Tymon Smektała, who also confirmed in an interview with ​​ wccftech that although the DLC is story-driven, players do not have to have completed the main campaign to enjoy the first DLC offering as it "runs parallel to the main story".

"Its story is centered around a specific place outside of the Villedor city limits. But of course, there will be some choices to make!" Smektała explained.

"It can be started right after Aiden arrives in The City. Since it’s the first one out the gate, we didn’t want to force players to finish the game before they’d be able to have fun with it.

"I went through some of the speculations our community has expressed online, but I haven’t seen any of those theories get it right. So I hope that we’ll positively surprise people with this DLC."

Smektała also confirmed that some of the content updates Techland will "introduce this year and next year will be centered mostly on various types of online experiences", adding that the team feels "there's a lot we could do with Dying Light multiplayer, from adding more co-op mechanics to lots of different, fun gameplay modes", too.

Still undecided on Dying Light 2?

"I know I've hammered the story and choices, but this is still a game that's great to play moment to moment," Leon wrote in GamesRadar+'s Dying Light 2 review , in which he gave the zombie game 3.5 stars out of 5.

Dying Light 2 is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and its newest patch introduces a New Game Plus mode and fixes for the game's co-op .

You can now extend your zombie slaying spree with a New Game Plus mode included as part of the game's 1.3.0 update. After finishing Dying Light 2, you can now go all the way back to the beginning and mix things up with modified game parameters that Techland says will "significantly alter the gameplay style".