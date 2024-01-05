Dwayne Johnson isn't totally abandoning blockbusters, but he now only wants to make "movies that matter"

Following the recent announcement that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be taking on his first serious, dramatic role in upcoming biopic The Smashing Machine, the former wrestler-turned-actor has revealed his plan for his career going forward.

Speaking to Variety about his upcoming collaboration with director Benny Safdie on the sports drama, which will tell the real-life story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr, Johnson hinted that he is currently taking a step away from the blockbusters he is known for in order to "push" himself like never before.

He explained: "I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain."

The Black Adam, Fast & Furious, and Jumanji star did add that he isn't totally abandoning blockbuster projects yet, but revealed that for now he is focusing on other roles: "I want to be clear not to say that this is an abandonment of big, four-quadrant movies. I love making them, and there is tremendous value and importance in [them]… But there’s a time and a place for them. I’m at this point in my career where I want more. And I don’t mean I want more box office. I mean I want more humanity."

Johnson clearly sees this in The Smashing Machine, describing director Safdie as "the perfect, collaborative, hungry partner" for him. This will be the filmmaker's first solo project, as previously he has worked in collaboration with his brother Josh Safdie on hits including Uncut Gems and Robert Pattinson's Good Time. In fact, in the same Variety piece, Benny confirmed that the brothers will no longer make movies together.

It will be interesting to see where Johnson goes next, then, and what other more serious roles he will take on alongside The Smashing Machine. I guess we will just have to keep our eyes peeled!

The Smashing Machine currently does not have a release date. For more films coming your way, check out our list of the best upcoming movies releasing this year and beyond.