Dune reactions are rolling in: "One of the greatest, most epic and beautiful movies"

Dune has begun screening in some parts of the world – and reactions to the epic sci-fi film are rolling in.

The film focuses on Timothée Chalamet's Paul, the son of Oscar Isaac's Duke Leto Atreides and Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica. House Atreides is tasked with travelling to the inhospitable desert planet Arrakis to harvest spice, the vital substance that makes interstellar travel possible – but Paul has been having strange dreams about Zendaya's Chani, and a bigger destiny awaits him.

"#Dune is one of the greatest, most epic and beautiful movies I have ever seen," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "It was just an insane out-of-body experience seeing it on the big screen, with Hans Zimmer's score blaring from the speakers. I left the theater completely numb and hungry for more. Bring on Part 2!!"

Sequel hopes were repeated in this reaction, too: "I saw #Dune today and really loved it, but it felt like half the story, which it is. Please god let this be a success, so I can see the second half. Support your local movie theaters. Go and see it, I'd really recommend it!"

"After years of waiting, I finally saw Denis Villeneuve's #Dune and it is a sublime adaptation of Herbert's work and a great film in its own right," wrote another viewer. "A unique experience sublimated by the experience of the cinema so please support the film as the future of the saga depends on it."

"Had the pleasure of seeing DUNE today – a staggering cinematic achievement by Denis Villeneuve," read another reaction. "It manages to tackle the weighty themes explored in the original novel incredibly well, accentuated by the stellar performances from the cast. Chalamet is perfect as Paul Atreides."

Another viewer had high praise for Chalamet, too: "Dune left me in awe. The cinematography & world-building was breathtaking and the score was astounding. The pace is slow but moved with purpose. Denis' mastery with building suspense never fails. And out of the all-star cast, Timothee killed his role. 10/10 would watch again!"

"Denis Villeneuve's #Dune was unlike anything I've ever experienced. It is truly a masterpiece by definition, and a faithful adaptation of the source material to the smallest detail. It was everything i wanted it to be and more. Oh and just one more thing... GO SEE IT IN IMAX!" said another Tweet.

One viewer made a lofty comparison: "Just saw #Dune Its fantastic!! Go see it. Got those Lord of the Rings feels all over again now, wishing the sequels were already here."

They weren't the only one to make that comparison, either: "Denis Villeneuve's #Dune is the best thing to happen to cinema since the success of The Lord Of The Rings, and I stand by that. Please go watch it on the biggest screen you possibly can, you won't regret it!"

Dune arrives to theaters and HBO Max in the US this October 22. Until then, check out our roundup of all of 2021's major movie release dates.