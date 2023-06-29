The first full-length trailer for Dune: Part Two is here – and there's all-out war on Arrakis.

Our return to the desert planet sees Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) teaming up with the native Fremen people to take on the Harkonnens, who were responsible for murdering Paul's father and usurping House Atreides from their seat of power in Part One.

There's romance budding with Chani (Zendaya), a Fremen woman, which sees her loyalties split between Paul and the rest of her people, who aren't fully convinced by the so-called messiah – especially their leader Stilgar (Javier Bardem).

Elsewhere, we see Paul reunite with his mentor Gurney Halleck, played by Josh Brolin, and Paul confides in him that all his visions "lead to horror." "Because you lose control?" Halleck asks. "Because I gain it," Paul replies. It looks like he takes on the role of leader regardless, and we get a glimpse of a one-on-one fight with Feyd-Rautha, the Harkonnen heir, played by franchise newcomer Austin Butler (who's switched his Memphis drawl for a completely bald head).

The trailer treats us to glimpses of other new additions to the cast, including Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and Florence Pugh as his daughter Princess Irulan. And, if that wasn't enough, there are also epic-scale battle scenes, more from the mysterious Bene Gesserit, and hints of treacherous sandworms to deal with, too.

Dune: Part Two arrives on the big screen on November 3.