Dragon's Dogma 2's Pawns have some brutal callouts for horny players

Dragon's Dogma 2 players are feeling pretty called out by some of the Pawn voice lines in the sequel.

Yesterday saw our big Dragon's Dogma 2 preview go live after we'd spent a handful of hours with Capcom's dark RPG sequel. New gameplay videos have also made their way online, and some fans are noticing that Pawns can recall a time when their past master either hired an all-female troupe or had all their Pawns strip down to nothing.

Some are taking this as a pretty brutal call-out for some of the hornier Dragon's Dogma players out there. Just below, for example, one player says Capcom knows exactly what you were up to in the original game, referencing a Pawn saying "Curious thing: One of my former masters chose to hire only women. I wonder why?" Capcom knows exactly why.

Players have attempted to justify this behavior in the original game. One comment under the Reddit post below, for example, writes that because Dragon's Dogma players typically made female Pawns, other players would in turn summon female Pawns, because they were simply better than their male counterparts in the heat of battle.

"I know my pawn is gonna be female, but only because I want to make my daughter in-game so we can go on adventures, and my partner is gonna do the same," reads one very wholesome comment. Elsewhere, another player is trying to genuinely remember whether they ever saw a decent male Pawn in their entire time in Dragon's Dogma.

One Dragon's Dogma 2 previewer was literally called out for such behavior. Eurogamer writes that in their preview session, they were subtly accused of being a "pervert" by a Thief Pawn named Rose because they had an all-female Pawn party at their disposal. That's brutal stuff.

Dragon's Dogma 2 releases later this month on March 22 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S systems. Game director Hideaki Itsuno recently told GamesRadar+ that GTA 5 was an inspiration for Dragon's Dogma 2's open world, particularly with the way Rockstar's crime sim handles chaotic events.

Itsuno also said that Dragon's Dogma 2 took 12 years to come about because the "stars had to align" for the massive amount of resources needed to make the game.