Dragon's Dogma 2 speedrunner blasts through the RPG in under two hours - all while totally naked and using only their bare fists

A Dragon's Dogma 2 speedrunner has somehow managed to complete the RPG in under two hours with no armor equipped, and using their bare fists as their only weapon, leaving goblins and griffins everywhere shook.

The feat was pulled off by content creator Infected Durian, who finished the run in one hour, 43 minutes, and 32 seconds, to be exact. While no glitches were used to propel them through the game faster, it's worth noting that they were playing on a New Game Plus file, meaning that they were already at a high level right at the start of their journey. Needless to say, even if it was only fists being swung in their direction, those early-game goblins didn't know what hit them.

Infected Durian's Pawns were able to help in fights with their weapons and armor equipped, so it wasn't that the full squad was totally unprepared for combat. Even so, the run is very cool to watch, and includes the Arisen directly punching foes in the eye, tactically running from fights, and speedily rushing across the map to end up with what's an incredibly impressive time. The armorless look also gives off some pretty strong Let Me Solo Her vibes, albeit without the iconic jar on their head.

If you've been getting stuck into Dragon's Dogma 2's vast open world, the concept of beating the game in under two hours, even on New Game Plus, is pretty mind-boggling. However, given that Infected Durian's latest run was a challenge run, other more 'standard' speedruns have managed to clock even faster times.

At the time of writing, the world record for a New Game Plus Any% speedrun (which means the player simply aimed to get to the end as quickly as possible) belongs to Damage_Glitch, who pulled it off in 50 minutes and eight seconds, according to Speedrun.com . That's no mean feat when you consider the game has been out for barely three weeks, but we can almost certainly expect speedrunners to shave even more time off this record in the weeks and months to come.

