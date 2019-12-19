Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's opening cinematic takes you back to the Kame House on Flying Nimbus

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's opening sequence is an effectively nostalgic tribute to the anime's opening sequence, mixing in scenes from across the whole series set to the original Japanese theme song ('Cha-La Head Cha-La').

The cinematic starts out a shot-for-shot remake of the original opening and then expands to include new scenes inspired by events in the series. You see Goku stuffing his face with his signature fervor, Vegeta transforming into Majin Vegeta, and Super Saiyan 3 Goku charging up in a fight against Majin Buu.

As in the trailer, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's story will span the entire length of Dragon Ball Z, from Raditz death all the way through the Buu saga. In between the big battles, you'll explore a vast open world with all the familiar trappings of a fully-fledged RPG. You can fish for food, cook up a variety of different recipes, settle down at campfires, shop at grocery stores, take on side quests, and level up. It's everything Dragon Ball fans have wanted since The Legacy of Goku on Gameboy Advance.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot releases on January 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and there are some bonuses for pre-ordering before then. Pre-orders include a cooking item that boosts attack power and HP, early access to "Bonyu's training," and a sub-quest described as "a competitive party with friends."