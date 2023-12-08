Don't Nod's next game isn't Life is Strange 3 but it certainly feels like it could be

The original developer of Life is Strange has unveiled a brand new story-driven game and I can already tell I'm going to love it.
During The Game Awards 2023, developer Don't Nod introduced the first game from its Montréal studio - Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. It's pretty obvious right away that this upcoming game has come from the developer of Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2 due to its teenage protagonists, gorgeous art direction, and signs of an angsty, emotional story.
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is set in the summer of 1995 and stars four high-school friends: Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. The story then jumps forward 27 years and sees the friends reunite to "confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again" oooh, mysterious. This game has got all of the components we loved about the original Life is Strange game so I can't wait to play it.
I'm so glad that Don't Nod has returned to creating what it does best, after releasing games very different from Life is Strange like Jusant, Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. It's also not too surprising to see considering last month the original Life is Strange passed 20 million players, eight years after its initial release.
Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is set to release in "late 2024" and will be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.
