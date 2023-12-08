Don't Nod's next game isn't Life is Strange 3 but it certainly feels like it could be

The original developer of Life is Strange has unveiled a brand new story-driven game and I can already tell I'm going to love it.

During The Game Awards 2023 , developer Don't Nod introduced the first game from its Montréal studio - Lost Records: Bloom & Rage. It's pretty obvious right away that this upcoming game has come from the developer of Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2 due to its teenage protagonists, gorgeous art direction, and signs of an angsty, emotional story.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is set in the summer of 1995 and stars four high-school friends: Swann, Nora, Autumn, and Kat. The story then jumps forward 27 years and sees the friends reunite to "confront the long-buried secret that made them promise to never speak again" oooh, mysterious. This game has got all of the components we loved about the original Life is Strange game so I can't wait to play it.

I'm so glad that Don't Nod has returned to creating what it does best, after releasing games very different from Life is Strange like Jusant , Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, and Harmony: The Fall of Reverie. It's also not too surprising to see considering last month the original Life is Strange passed 20 million players , eight years after its initial release.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage is set to release in "late 2024" and will be available on PC, PS5 , and Xbox Series X .