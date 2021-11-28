Don't get too comfortable - these AKRacing gaming chairs are up to $250 off for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday gaming chair deals don't get much better than this trio of bargains at Best Buy. Three Akracing gaming chair deals will net you at least $150 off at Best Buy, stretching all the way up to $250 off the Premium Arctica chair, now $299 down from $549.

This collection of Cyber Monday gaming chair deals isn't quite the lowest we've seen some of these chairs ever, but you'd have to go all the way back to February 20 to have found them any lower than this. That means you're getting a great chair for a great deal, and you're not likely to find it any cheaper this sales weekend.

You can find more information on these Cyber Monday gaming chair deals below, or find something to play while you're sat in them with our list of Cyber Monday gaming PC deals.

Akracing Premium Gaming Chair - Arctica | $549 Akracing Premium Gaming Chair - Arctica | $549 $299 at Best Buy

Save $250 - This isn't quite the lowest we've ever seen this gaming chair, but it's the best deal this year, offering the series' best comfort at its biggest discount.



$ Akracing Nitro Gaming Chair | $ 479 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $180 - It's not quite as generous a discount, but if this Carbon Black model fits your aesthetic a little better, it's still a very decent saving.



$479 Akracing Core Series SX| $479 $319 at Best Buy

Save $159 - Another slightly smaller discount, but this Core Series SX chair boasts some seriously impressive customer reviews to help make up for that.

More of today's best Cyber Monday gaming chair deals

If the deals above aren't quite what you're looking for, you can check out some more Cyber Monday gaming chair deals in the tool below.

More of today's best Black Friday deals

Once you've found your new chair, you'll want to find something to play, so take a look at our Cyber Monday PS5 deals and these Cyber Monday 4K monitor deals to make the most of your new gear.