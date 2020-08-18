Popular

Donate your spoiled Animal Crossing turnips and Hellman's will give real food to charity

Your spoiled Animal Crossing turnips can help feed real people in need

(Image credit: Nintendo/Hellman's)

Hellman's - yes, the mayo company - has an island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons where you can turn in your spoiled turnips and help feed those in need.

Hellman's Island is open from 3pm to midnight ET  all this week, but you need to DM Hellman's Canada on Twitter for a Dodo code. If you manage to secure a slot, you'll want to bring as many spoiled turnips as you can, as each one equals one mean Hellman's will donate to Second Harvest, a charity that rescues unsold food before it goes bad and redistributes it across a large network of social service organizations.

It sounds like tours are being booked up fairly quickly, as Hellman's Canada said they were closing their DMs just an hour after the island opened on Monday afternoon. It isn't clear how many spots are available per day, so best to reach out ASAP if you're interested.

Hellman's isn't the first big company to use Animal Crossing as a tool for good-doing. Earlier this month, razor manufacturer Gillette Venus revealed a collection of Animal Crossing: New Horizon codes that allow for a diverse range of skin types for your islander. There are codes to add freckles, acne, hair, cellulite, scars, and stretch marks, and even skin conditions like vitiligo and psoriasis.

Stuff like this is further proof of Animal Crossing's staying power, and yet another excuse for you to get back to your island, clean up some weeds, and get back into the turnip game for a whole new reason.

Until you can get onto mayonnaise island, check out the best Animal Crossing: New Horizon Dream addresses for your next vacation.

