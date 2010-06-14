Dont Tell Mom The Babysitters Dead remake?

Don’t Tell Mom The Babysitter’s Dead is to get the remake treatment according to Pajiba .

Apparently the success of ‘80s reboots The Karate Kid and The A-Team at the box office this weekend have prompted Hollywood execs to jump into the archives in search of flicks that need a bit of a facelift.

And it’s Don’t Tell Mom what’s for the treatment. Thank movie trends. Thank box office hawks. Thank capitalism. Thank your grandma. Either way, Hollywood homogenisation rolls on.

The original flick, a B-movie cult classic starring Christina Applegate and Danielle Harris (alongside some rather dubious fashion choices), follows a family of kids who have to fend for themselves when their babysitter for the month (!) ups and dies on them.

Outrageous scenarios include pot-loving Kenny “doing the dishes” by using them as clay pigeons, older sis Sue Ellen getting a job in a fashion company (yes, even looking like she does above), and the family dog Elvis getting high. We rewatch it every year, it’s that good.

Pajiba report that Mark Gordon is producing (yep, the same Mark Gordon who produced Saving Private Ryan ), and the project is currently out to writers.

But, seriously, does amazing fashion like this really need updating?

