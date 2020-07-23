Doctor Strange and Ironheart lead scary (but not too scary) Marvel Chillers title

IDW Publishing's licensed Marvel Action line of all-ages comic books is getting spooky this October with Marvel Chillers, a four-issue limited series running bi-weekly throughout the month of Halloween and into November.

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Written by The Unstoppable Wasp writer Jeremy Whitley, Marvel Chillers tells four scary (but not TOO scary) stories aimed at Marvel fans of all-ages. Each of Marvel Chillers' four issues is framed by a story featuring Doctor Strange and Ironheart, and features a second story starring characters such as Captain America, Elsa Bloodstone, Spider-Man, Iron Man, and others. Each issue's second story is drawn by a different artist, with contributors including Ahmara Smith, Bowen McCurdy, and Bill Underwood. Each issue will feature a cover by Sweeney Boo.

"Marvel characters have an incredibly long and colorful history in horror stories, from the traditional Marvel Monsters, to Werewolf By Night, to Tomb of Dracula. Those were all titles that I loved growing up, and getting to introduce young readers to the world of spooky Marvel characters is an honor and a privilege. I can't wait for everyone to see what we're cooking up," says Whitley in the series announcement.

Editor Elizabeth Brei also reveals that Whitley's former starring superhero Nadia Van Dyne/The Wasp will appear in one of the tales.

"IDW is excited to create a Marvel Action take on Marvel's horror characters for younger audiences," adds editor Elizabeth Brei. "The diverse cast of characters, featuring classic Marvel heroes like Doctor Strange as well as relatively new additions to the universe like Nadia Van Dyne, is brought to the page by an equally diverse and incredibly talented group of creators. We can't wait to share these creepy tales with everyone."

Marvel Chillers #1 is due out in October.