A WandaVision Easter egg foreshadowed a major Doctor Strange 2 location

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brings Wanda Maximoff back to the MCU following the events of WandaVision – and it's safe to say she's changed since we last saw her.

Wanda is now the fully-fledged Scarlet Witch, which means she's extraordinarily powerful. As it turns out, a major, Wanda-related location in Doctor Strange 2 was foreshadowed in the Disney Plus series. To say anything more here would constitute major spoilers, so we'll give you your huge spoiler warning now.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If you've come this far, you'll know the all-powerful Scarlet Witch has been corrupted by the Darkhold. That ancient, evil spell book was of great importance in WandaVision, too – and it featured a huge clue about Wanda's future.

The WandaVision Darkhold Easter egg explained

In WandaVision episode 9, the witch Agatha Harkness reads to Wanda from the Darkhold about the Scarlet Witch. In fact, there's an entire chapter devoted to Wanda in the book.

"The Scarlet Witch is not born, she is forged," Agatha reads. "She has no coven, no need for incantation." When Wanda protests, Agatha tells her: "Your power exceeds that of the Sorcerer Supreme. It's your destiny to destroy the world."

Look closely at the book while Agatha is reading, though, and you'll see a very significant illustration.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

That drawing of the Scarlet Witch matches a statue carved from the wall of the mountain location Wanda and an imprisoned Wong travel to in Doctor Strange 2, after the physical Darkhold book is destroyed.

That place is Chthon's tower on Mount Wundagore. It has a connection to the Darkhold, as that's where the book was originally written, and every other version is a copy of what's chiseled into those walls. "It's not a tomb, it's a throne," Wanda says upon arriving and seeing her statue. There, Wanda discovers some monstrous creatures that kneel to her, as well as a large table inscribed with symbols, which she later uses to try and steal America Chavez's powers.

It seems there's something larger at work here, with Wanda fulfilling the dark destiny of the Scarlet Witch. Clearly, her connection to the Darkhold runs deep, but just what it might mean moving forward remains to be seen after she destroyed the entire location – and potentially herself in the process.

Still, it's unlikely we've seen the last of her... or the Darkhold.

