Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange 2 ending was "very much up in the air" during filming

Doctor Strange 2 star Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that the MCU sequel's ending wasn't set in stone when they started filming.

Following on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the superhero flick –officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – has got a lot going on, from alternate realities to a whole bunch of cameos, which gives it a fast-paced, somewhat chaotic energy. On paper, it centers on Cumberbatch's titular sorcerer as he tries to protect teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from those wanting to steal her dimension-hopping powers.

While appearing on the JOE.ie YouTube channel, Cumberbatch was asked about the movie's packed plot, and admitted that he sometimes struggles to switch between action-focused and dialogue-heavy sequences. He also touched on Marvel's tendency to not lock down third acts until production is well under way.

"There's a ticking clock to it, I guess, a little bit. So that's important, but yeah. It's an awful lot in one film, and I think it has to have that pace from the beginning. And what little I've seen of it, I worry when there's stuff that we're sitting down and talking about because I just think 'We should be doing stuff!'" he laughed. "But then, I'm in the film, and I know it backwards, so I'm the worst judge of it.

"So I think there are definitely moments where you as an audience can catch your breath, and you need to. There's a lot to examine and explain and kind of absorb. But there is a sort of propulsion by the end, which is kind of great, like the last third, which was very much up in the air when we started shooting, in typical Marvel fashion. It really comes together spectacularly."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is out in cinemas now. Before you head to the theater, why not check out our breakdown of the ever-expanding Marvel timeline, and figure out where it fits in the franchise. For spoiler-filled analysis of Doctor Strange 2, check out our pieces on: