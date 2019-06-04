Division 2 adds a Gunner specialization with a Banshee Signature Skill

This month The Division 2 adds a new recruit to its ranks with the Gunner specialization. As well as looking like a total badass, the Gunner rocks a minigun, a new skill tree, the P320 XCompact sidearm, and comes with the Banshee Signature Skill. The Gunner is available on the Public Test Server today and will be released into the full game later this month.

"When activated, The Gunner receives bonus armor based on the amount of Specialization ammunition they are carrying and can easily tank incoming damage for short periods of time while using their Minigun to suppress their enemies. There's a catch though – when the weapon is drawn, the Gunner can't enter cover, vault or roll.

To get enemies out in the open, the Gunner comes with the Banshee Signature Skill, which ignores cover and causes its targets to become confused. When an enemy stumble out of cover is the perfect opportunity for the Gunner to use their special grenade – the Riot Foam grenade – trapping the enemy in place."

To play with the Gunner you'll need to complete five stages of in-game challenges as Special Field Research. But if you have the Year 1 Pass, you will instantly unlock the Gunner, and the Special Field Research is entirely optional. Who says money can't buy happiness?

