Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots expansion brings us Gaston and the undead - pre-order it here

Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots will be the next expansion for the Disney Villainous board game series, and it's due to launch this February 28 for $24.99. Featuring three new characters (including Gaston from Beauty and the Beast), it can be played by itself or with other sets from the franchise.

As the fourth expansion so far, Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots adds to the game's roster while adding some gameplay twists to keep veterans on their toes. It carries on the tradition of an usual line-up, too; even though Gaston is the headline act, it also features Cinderella's Wicked Stepmother and The Black Cauldron's undead Horned King.

It's hard to tell how these villains will shake up the existing game, but, as the name would suggest, they all lean on coercion or force to get their way. Gaston has to remove obstacles from the board in his quest to prove that he'd make the perfect husband for Belle, for example, while the Wicked Stepmother (or Lady Tremaine, if you're feeling formal) must convince the Prince to marry one of her daughters.

The Horned King may be the most interesting character to play, though. He's on a mission to fill the realm with Cauldron Born after securing the Black Cauldron itself, suggesting a greater focus on Ally cards than we're used to from other Disney Villainous expansions.

You can pre-order a standard copy of the game from Amazon ahead of its February 28 release, or opt for a Target-exclusive version that gets you a bronze Gaston game piece and unique cover sleeve. You'll find links for both below.

Pre-order Disney Villainous: Despicable Plots

The standard version of Despicable Plots comes with three playable villains: Gaston, the Wicked Stepmother, and the Horned King. The pack can also be played as a standalone game or with other versions of Disney Villainous.

This special edition of Despicable Plots features a bronze version of the Gaston playing piece to go with a unique cover design based on Beauty and the Beast. Naturally, it also comes with the other two villains - the Wicked Stepmother and the Horned King.

We've had no word yet as to a possible expansion for Marvel Villainous after its instruction booklet teased Loki, so we'll just have to keep an eye out for more news on the comic book version of the series.

