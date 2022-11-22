Disney Villainous board game drops to its cheapest price all year of just $20

The original Disney Villainous board game, which just so happens to be one of our favorites, has had a rare and massive discount ahead of the full Black Friday board game deals at the end of this week. Indeed, it's good enough that we'd recommend grabbing it rather than waiting to see if something better comes along.

You can currently get the Disney Villainous for $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of almost $40, which is 50% less if you're keeping score. That's a hugely unusual discount for a board game that normally averages $35-ish, and we've only ever seen it a couple of dollars less. More specifically, it hasn't been cheaper since November 2021 when it dipped to a marginally lower $16.99. That means this is the game's lowest price for an entire year.

Meanwhile, UK readers can pick it up for £24.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) instead of nearly £40. It's not as steep a saving, but still decent nonetheless.

It's certainly worth the fuss. As evidenced by the wealth of Disney Villainous expansions that have followed after the game's launch in 2018, it's a popular one with plenty of staying power. And if you ask us, it's more than worthy of the reputation too - we'd argue it's one of the best board games of recent years thanks to smart tactical gameplay and a system that's very, very replayable.

It's certainly one of the better Black Friday Disney deals so far, anyway. For more info, you can check in with the offer below or browse more discounts further down the page.

