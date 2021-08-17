Disney Plus reveals new Star Wars: Visions trailer and star-studded voice cast

Disney Plus has released an exciting new trailer for Star Wars: Visions, the anthology series that gives the galaxy far, far away the anime treatment. The series now has a release date, too – it will premiere on September 22.

Disney also revealed which actors are voicing the series as part of both the English dub and the original Japanese, and there are some big names involved. Temuera Morrison, who voices Boba Fett in The Mandalorian, returns as the bounty hunter, along with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Neil Patrick Harris, Alison Brie, David Harbour, Henry Golding, George Takei, and Lucy Liu.

Meanwhile, the studios behind the nine episodes include Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production I.G. We also know the titles of the shorts: The Duel, Tatooine Rhapsody, The Twins, The Village Bride, The Ninth Jedi, T0-B1, The Elder, Lop & Ocho, and Akakiri

"Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series," executive producer James Waugh said in a statement.

"Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers."