Disney Plus reveals its "Season's Streamings" holiday lineup

Disney Plus has released its full festive lineup for the holiday season. There are plenty of movies, specials, shorts, and festive episodes of classic TV shows coming to the streamer before the end of the year, as well as some brand new Disney Plus Originals.
Holiday classics including Home Alone and The Muppet Christmas Carol are on their way, along with wintery favorites like Frozen and Ice Age. Speaking of Frozen, there's a brand new adventure from that universe courtesy of Olaf Presents, and Home Alone gets the reboot treatment with Home Sweet Home Alone. Meanwhile, the MCU gets festive (kind of) with Hawkeye, and the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special brings Christmas to the galaxy far, far away.
As for TV, you can catch festive episodes of all your favorite shows, from The Simpsons to Phineas and Ferb. Scroll down to check out the full list of Disney Plus' "Season's Streamings" movies and shows.
Disney Plus Originals
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition – December 17
- The Book of Boba Fett – December 29
- Hawkeye – November 24
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Godmothered
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Noelle
- Olaf Presents
Holiday Movies and Specials
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa – November 19
- Babes in Toyland
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Christmas...Again?! – December 3
- The Christmas Star
- The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
- Cloud 9
- Cool Runnings
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
- Disney's A Christmas Carol
- Disney Channel Holiday House Party
- Disney Channel's Epic Holiday Showdown
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- The Disney Holiday Singalong
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special – November 26
- Ernest Saves Christmas - Premiering November 26
- Frozen
- Frozen 2
- Full-Court Miracle
- Good Luck Charlie: It's Christmas!
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- Home Alone 4 – December 17
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist – December 17
- I'll Be Home For Christmas
- Ice Age – December 3
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas – November 26
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Life Size 2
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas – December 10
- Mickey's Christmas Carol
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- The Mistle-Tones
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- Richie Rich's Christmas Wish
- Santa Buddies: The Legend of the Santa Paws
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Snow Buddies
- Snowball Express
- Snowglobe
- Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Togo
- Toy Story: That Time Forgot
- 'Twas the Night
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- While You Were Sleeping
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- 12 Dates of Christmas
Holiday Shorts
- Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- From Our Family to Yours
- Olaf's Frozen Adventure
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Pluto's Christmas Tree
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa
- Puppy for Hanukkah – November 19
- Santa's Workshop
- The Small One
Merry Episodes
- Even Stevens – Heck of a Hanukkah (season 1 episode 15)
- Girl Meets World – Girl Meets Home for the Holidays (season 1 episode 16)
- K.C. Undercover – Twas the Fight Before Christmas (season 1 episode 27)
- Kim Possible – A Very Possible Christmas (season 2 episode 13)
- Phineas and Ferb – Christmas Vacation (season 2 episode 22)
- The Proud Family – Seven Days of Kwanzaa (season 1 episode 11)
- The Simpsons – Tis the 30th Season (season 30 episode 10)
- Sonny with a Chance – A So Random Holiday Special (season 2 episode 22)
- The Suite Life of Zack and Cody – Christmas at the Tipton (season 1 episode 21)
- That's So Raven – Escape Clause (season 1 episode 19)