Disney Plus launch time: when can I start using Disney Plus?

It’s nearly here – but the Disney Plus launch time isn’t midnight on November 12. So, if you were wondering what time you can start downloading Disney Plus, you might want to have a quick scroll down below to see what time the app goes live in your region instead. There’s even a look at The Mandalorian release time, just in case you were hoping to fire up the Star Wars spin-off immediately upon opening Disney Plus.

Disney Plus access time: when can I start using Disney Plus?

In the US at least, it all kicks off at the same time. The Disney Plus release time is set for 3 AM Pacific/5 AM Central/6 AM Eastern. A time hasn’t yet been announced for the Netherlands, so watch this space. For those of you in the UK (even if you can’t access it until the Disney Plus UK release date on March 31), that’s 11 AM GMT.

The Mandalorian release time

According to the countdown clock on the Star Wars site, The Mandalorian will release at 6 AM Eastern on November 12, which coincides exactly with when you can start using Disney Plus. However, be aware that there may be teething problems as the service could struggle under the weight of so many people rushing on at once.

However, you’re only getting the first episode of The Mandalorian on launch day. The second episode will come on Friday, November 15, and then the remainder of the series will air weekly on Fridays on Disney Plus up until the finale in the final week of the year. That means the schedule is as follows:

The Mandalorian episode one: November 12

The Mandalorian episode two: November 15

The Mandalorian episode three: November 22

The Mandalorian episode four: November 29

The Mandalorian episode five: December 6

The Mandalorian episode six: December 13

The Mandalorian episode seven: December 20

The Mandalorian episode eight: December 27

