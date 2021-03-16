Disney Plus is getting some incredibly obscure Star Wars spin-offs

Disney Plus is adding a handful of obscure Star Wars movies and TV series, including an animated short that's currently only available as a Blu-Ray extra and a highly acclaimed animated series from legendary animator Genndy Tartakovsky.

Unless you're a Star Wars mega-fan, there's a good chance there's something in the latest batch of new Disney Plus movies and TV shows you haven't seen, or even heard of. And if you're particularly fond of Ewoks, well you better hold onto your seat. As flagged by AV Club, the 1984 made-for-TV movie Caravan Of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, its 1985 sequel Ewoks: The Battle Of Endor, and the 1985 animated series Star Wars: Ewoks are all joining the streaming service's roster of Star Wars content on April 2. On the same day, Disney Plus is getting Tartakovsky's much-loved Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series that aired on Cartoon Network from 2003-2005.

Now here's where things really stray from the canonical path. The Story Of The Faithful Wookiee is an animated short first broadcast in 1978 as part of the made-for-TV-film The Star Wars Holiday Special. Until April 2, when it premieres on Disney Plus, it's only ever been available as an easter egg tucked away inside the Complete Star Wars Sag Blu-Ray release. And get this: it also includes the very first appearance of Boba Fett, so add this to your list when it launches and you'll really stand out at the next Star Wars trivia night.

