Disney Plus accidentally leaks announcement of new Baby Yoda short

By Lauren Milici
The film might be a special installment of Disney's Zenimation series

Grogu and Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian
(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Disney Plus accidentally revealed that a short film centered on Grogu is hitting the streamer this month.

Disney Plus Italy appears to have tweeted the announcement for Star Wars Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies, before quickly deleting it. The screenshot was then uploaded to r/StarWarsLeaks (opens in new tab). The film is set to debut on November 12, the three-year anniversary of The Mandalorian.

Because of the Star Wars Zen title, we can infer that the short film might be another installment in Disney's Zenimation series (opens in new tab). Zenimation is a short-form anthology series created exclusively for Disney Plus by editor and animator David Bess. as "a tribute to the visual and sound artists who have created Walt Disney Animation Studios' legacy of films." 

Each installment consists of a dialogue-free montage of sound-heavy clips and sequences from various animated Disney movies. The first season, released in 2020, featured ocean sounds from Moana, Ariel, and Elsa, and nature sounds from Simba, Tarzan, and Pocahontas. 

italian_disney_announced_the_short_film_grogu_and from r/StarWarsLeaks

No other information has been released about Star Wars Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies, though we might be able to expect an announcement in the coming days. Seeing as The Mandalorian is not an animated series, it's possible that this is a brand new short created specifically to celebrate the show's three-year anniversary.

