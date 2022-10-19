Disney Dreamlight Valley update finally chills Donald Duck the heck out

Disney Dreamlight Valley's latest update, which brings Scar into the magical life sim, is finally giving Donald the chill pill he deserves.

As revealed in the Scar’s Kingdom Update patch notes (opens in new tab), the first major content update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will add a number of exciting features to the game as well as make some highly requested fixes. Although the biggest change to happen to the life sim is the introduction of The Lion King villain Scar, the most exciting part of the update is that Donald Duck will now have fewer tantrums.

After many players suggested that Disney Dreamlight Valley's Donald Duck seek anger management , it seems developer Gameloft has finally granted their wish. Buried in amongst all of the rest of the fixes in the patch notes, you'll find one which reads: "Donald Duck has finally found his land legs, reducing how long his tantrums last."

If you were lucky enough not to experience one of Donald's episodes whilst playing Disney Dreamlight Valley, what basically happened is that the Disney mascot would have random outbursts which entailed screaming, jumping up and down on the spot, and waving his fists around. These moments seemed to happen fairly regularly and, as you can imagine, became rather annoying in the end. Thankfully, it seems that Donald now has his temper a little more under control, although we can't see it going away for good any time soon.

Other fixes detailed in the patch notes include: "Improved stability & performance on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch"; "reduced the intensity of lightning storms flashes"; "rain will now properly water plants"; "Mickey, Merlin & Goofy went shopping and redecorated their homes"; and several more.