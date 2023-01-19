Diablo Immortal item called "deceptive" by law firm investigating Blizzard

A law firm says it's investigating Blizzard after hearing about a Diablo Immortal in-game item it calls "misleading" and "deceptive."

Lawyers from public interest firm Migliaccio & Rathod are seeking Diablo Immortal players (opens in new tab) who have purchased the Blessing of the Worthy Legendary gem and feel that its attributes were misrepresented at the time of purchase.

In an email sent to GamesRadar+, the firm alleges that the purchasable in-game item, which is sold in bundles costing upwards of $100, becomes less powerful when it's advanced to the next level. Diablo Immortal players (opens in new tab) on social media (opens in new tab) have also explained in detail why they feel the in-game text that originally detailed the gem's powers was misleading, and although Blizzard has since changed the text to better represent the item's qualities, many feel they haven't been appropriately compensated.

Migliaccio & Rathod says it was tipped off by the Communications Workers of America (CWA), a labor union representing workers at three of Activision Blizzard's studios. The firm says Blizzard's selling of the gem is akin to a "bait-and-switch," as its effects are different from what was advertised. It also says the in-game currency Blizzard offered affected players as compensation is inadequate.

This isn't the first time Diablo Immortal players have felt burned by Blizzard's attempts to make amends for a perceived wrongdoing. Back in November, the community was in outrage over the studio's paltry offering to players whose clans were disbanded due to a bug.

I've reached out to Blizzard for comment and will update this article if I hear back.

In the meantime, here's everything we know about Diablo 4 ahead of its scheduled launch this year.