Diablo Immortal bug continues to cost players millions of XP despite hotfix

Diablo Immortal has a battle pass bug costing players oodles of XP, despite Blizzard's previous hotfix for the issue.

As spotted by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), Diablo Immortal players are currently having trouble with the game’s battle pass. According to several people on Reddit, the game isn’t rewarding players with XP when levelling up their battle pass. Some players have even reported missing out on up to 5 million XP, which is a lot to miss out on due to no fault of their own.

Just yesterday, Blizzard announced (via Reddit (opens in new tab)) that it had released a hotfix for the issue players have been experiencing, whilst also promising to deliver the lost XP to those who missed out whilst the bug was present in the game. However, just a few hours later, reports that the issue had not been resolved began resurfacing on Reddit again.

"Battle Pass XP bug still not fixed as of Monday, July 25, after weekly rest," one user (opens in new tab) writes. "There was a post by a community manager that said the Battle Pass XP bug was hot fixed. I just levelled my Battle Pass up after the weekly reset and I did not receive any XP for doing so. This is at least the third level that I have not received any XP for now," the post continues.

Other players have revealed just how much XP they’ve missed out on whilst Diablo Immortal has been bogged down by this bug; "I lost more XP this week. 3 [million] this week, and 2 [million] this week", another player (opens in new tab) revealed. Blizzard is yet to update the community on another, more stable, fix but hopefully something else is being done behind the scenes to stop players from missing out on so much XP.

Despite the issues it’s been having with bugs, its delayed launch in China , and a potential botting problem, Diablo Immortal has been quite a success for Blizzard. Officially launching early last month, Diablo Immortal has now topped over 20 million installs . As of June 18, Diablo Immortal had generated $24 million , and over a month later now, we can only imagine how much this amount has grown.