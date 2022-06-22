Diablo Immortal players think they have a botting problem

Diablo Immortal players are becoming frustrated with the increasing prevalence of bots. While some of the bots spam chats with boosting services, it's those that are hogging farming spots that are becoming an annoyance for fans.

Since the action-RPG launched a few weeks back, clips (opens in new tab) of (opens in new tab) bots (opens in new tab) planted in popular looting locations have become an increasingly common sight on Reddit. Alongside some less-than-original names, the usual giveaway is that you've got Diablo Immortal characters punching the air when there are no enemies to throw hands – or spells – at. Some spots appear to only have one or two kicking about, though the more popular areas to grind loot or bounties are packed.

Players also report (opens in new tab) that the in-game chat is being spammed with ads to boost services. It's certainly a common sight in online games, though still annoying for players when you factor in everything else.

Diablo Immortal isn't the only game in the series to grapple with botting issues. Diablo 2: Resurrected is also appears to be seeing its fair share (opens in new tab), though players report that recent (opens in new tab)ban waves (opens in new tab) have knocked out plenty of bots and cheaters.

Blizzard hasn't said anything publicly about the botting issues in Diablo 2: Resurrected or Immortal, though we've reached out for comment and will update this story if we hear back.

Diablo Immortal has launched to mixed fortunes thus far, with $24 million reportedly generated despite a release in China being postponed just days before launch – a significant marketplace for mobile games. Despite widespread bugs and pay-to-win complaints from fans, Blizzard has also said that the free-to-play game is the series' biggest launch.

