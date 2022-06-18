Diablo Immortal has generated $24 million so far

Diablo Immortal has secured over 8.5 million downloads since its recent launch, generating $24/£19.6 million for developer Blizzard.

According to Appmagic (opens in new tab) (thanks, Pocket Gamer (opens in new tab)), Diablo Immortal (opens in new tab) is now the developer's second-highest earner after Hearthstone. 43 per cent of that revenue has been earned in the US, 23 per cent in South Korea, 8 per cent in Japan, and 6 per cent Germany.

Although it boasts the highest share of the audience, the US only accounts for 26 per cent of all downloads, followed by South Korea, Brazil and Japan with 11 per cent, 8 per cent, and 8 per cent of the market share respectively.

Interestingly, no single hardware is ahead - it looks like revenue is split pretty evenly across both Apple and Android markets at $13m and $11.3m respectively - with the highest audience share also sitting in the US. It means Diablo Immortal has defied its microtransaction controversy to become the biggest global launch in series history (opens in new tab).

Diablo Immortal is out now on PC and mobile. As detailed by Activision Blizzard via a recent update on the official website (opens in new tab), "Skarn, Lord of Damnation has amassed his battle-hungry forces in anticipation of your near arrival to Sanctuary".

Even before it had released, Blizzard was keen to let fans know that the game's microtransactions "never circumvent core gameplay", but just a few days later, the company announced the game wouldn't be launching in two European countries due to laws against loot boxes and gambling, and pay-to-win complaints began to surface.

Just so you know, Diablo Immortal won't allow you to change servers (opens in new tab) or play with people on other servers. In a tweet a couple of weeks back, Diablo community lead Adam Fletcher advised players to coordinate with their pals and choose which server to join before starting the game as once you've picked your server, you'll only be able to play with others on the same server.

"Coordinate with friends on where you want to play!" Fletcher said. "There isn't cross-server play with Immortal as each server has their own Immortals / Shadows / Adventurer groups."